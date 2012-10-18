Singer and actor Justin Timberlake (L) sits with his fiancee actress Jessica Biel as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

LOS ANGELES Actors Justin Timberlake and fiance Jessica Biel will be walking down the aisle in a star-studded wedding ceremony this week in Italy, according to celebrity magazine Us Weekly.

The couple threw a casual pre-wedding party on Wednesday in Puglia, Italy, at the Cala Masciola beach on the Adriatic Sea, the magazine said. Guests included comedian Andy Samberg, who co-starred with Timberlake in an Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" digital short and the film "Friends With Benefits," a romantic comedy.

Representatives for Timberlake and Biel did not return calls from Reuters for comment.

This is the first wedding for singer-actor Timberlake, 31, and "Total Recall" actress Biel, 30, who have been dating on and off since 2007. They announced their engagement at the beginning of this year.

Timberlake has previously had high-profile relationships with pop singer Britney Spears and actress Cameron Diaz.

Tennessee native Timberlake, who rose to fame as a singer in boy band N'Sync, forged a successful solo music career before moving into films. He played Napster founder Sean Parker in the Oscar-nominated Facebook film "The Social Network" and more recently starred alongside Amy Adams and Clint Eastwood in "Trouble With The Curve."

Biel, who was born in Minnesota, started her career on television in the long-running family drama "7th Heaven." She broke into movies with a starring role in the 2003 remake of horror flick "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and has since been seen in "The A-Team" and "New Year's Eve."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Ciro Scotti)