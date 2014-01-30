TORONTO Jan 30 Justin Bieber has run afoul of
police in both Canada and the United States in just one week,
but the teenage pop star has at least one defender who knows
something about negative attention: fellow Canadian and Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford.
Ford, who has become a staple of late-night punch lines
since he admitted in November that he had smoked crack cocaine
while in a "drunken stupor", defended Bieber on Thursday during
an interview on a Washington, D.C., radio show called Sports
Junkies.
"Well, you know what, he's a young guy," said Ford, an avid
football fan who is regular guest on the sports show.
"At 19 years old, I wish I was as successful as he was. He's
19 years old, guys. Think back to when you were 19."
Ford made the comment after one of the hosts call Bieber
"Canada's worst export."
Asked if he was a fan of Bieber's music, Ford said his
tastes leaned more toward classic rock acts such as Led
Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and the Eagles.
"I'm 45 years old, so there's a big difference here," he
said.
Bieber was charged on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine
driver in Toronto in December. The singer's Canadian lawyer said
in a statement that Bieber is not guilty.
Last week, Bieber was charged with driving under the
influence in Miami after police say he was caught drag racing a
rented Lamborghini.
Miami Beach police said Bieber told them he had taken a
prescription medicine, smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol.
Bieber has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Ford, who is running for re-election as the mayor of
Canada's largest city, also faced fresh controversy on Wednesday
after his sister's former boyfriend filed a lawsuit alleging
Ford had conspired to have him threatened and beaten while in
prison.
Asked about the lawsuit on the radio show, Ford declined to
comment, saying the matter was before the courts. Ford's lawyer
said the allegations were false and irresponsible.
