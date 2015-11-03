LOS ANGELES Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was taken off formal probation by a U.S. judge on Monday after he was found guilty of vandalism last year for throwing eggs at a neighbor's house.

Bieber, 21, did not attend the hearing in which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Andrea Thompson changed the status of his probation to informal after receiving good reports on his two-year probation sentence, according to court documents.

The "Boyfriend" singer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism in July 2014 after pelting eggs at a neighbor's home in an upscale Calabasas, California, neighborhood.

As part of his sentence, Bieber performed 40 hours of community service at a family homeless shelter, doing maintenance and janitorial work. He had also attended 12 anger management counseling sessions and was required to pay his former neighbor $80,900 in restitution.

Bieber has since moved from the gated community where his yolk-splattering misdeed occurred.

While Bieber remains on probation until next July he will no longer be supervised directly by a probation officer.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)