MIAMI, March 4 A judge on Tuesday ruled that
video images of a partially-clad Justin Bieber while the pop
singer was in police custody in Florida can be released, but
only after blocking out his genitals.
The video clips included Bieber providing a urine sample for
a drug test following his arrest by police in Miami Beach in
January on a charge of driving under the influence.
Lawyers for Bieber, who turned 20 on March 1, had argued
that the police surveillance video showing him urinating was
inappropriate and should be withheld to protect the Canadian
singer's privacy.
"The Court finds that there exists a right to privacy as it
relates to the exposure and dissemination of the Defendant's
genitalia," Miami-Dade County Court Judge William Altfield said
in a written ruling.
In a court hearing on the order, Altfield said that despite
the public's right to full disclosure, "Bieber has not lost his
expectation of dignity."
He said that while people in police custody have less
expectation of privacy, they "are not like animals in a zoo to
be filmed and photographed at will by the public or media."
The judge noted that what was at stake was the public access
to evidence in court cases, not the media's First Amendment
right to free speech under the U.S. Constitution.
"We want to issue our thanks to the court for spending so
much time analyzing this issue ... and finding that even Mr
Bieber has a right to privacy," said the singer's Miami
attorney, Roy Black.
Bieber was charged with driving under the influence,
resisting arrest and using an expired license after Miami Beach
police say they caught him drag racing on Jan. 23. Bieber
pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Besides a small amount of alcohol, he had marijuana and
prescription medication for anxiety in his system at the time of
his arrest, according to prosecutors.
After Bieber's arrest, lawyers for the Miami Herald, CBS,
the Associated Press and other media filed motions demanding all
the video be released under Florida's broad public records law.
Reuters is not a party to the case.
Under Florida law, all evidence including photos and videos
became public record once they are handed to the defense.
Three of the clips were to be released immediately without
being altered while two others would be withheld until
technicians can obscure Bieber's genitals, the judge ruled.
"Some type of technological technique will be used to shade
or blacken out that area which would depict the objectionable
images," he added.
Even though none of the clips clearly show Bieber urinating,
in one clip the partition fails to fully block the camera view
after he completed giving the sample, "thereby revealing an
image of the Defendant's genitalia" according to the ruling. A
second clip was also deemed "possibly revealing" of Bieber's
private parts, the judge said.
Last week, prosecutors released to the media several hours
of video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police
custody, showing him being frisked, chatting with police, and
doing push-ups in a holding cell. But clips of him giving the
urine sample were withheld for review by the judge.
The pop star's private life has taken a seemingly tumultuous
turn in the past year. Last month he was charged with assaulting
a limousine driver in Toronto.
The case is State of Florida v Justin Drew Bieber, B14-2900.
(Editing by Grant McCool)