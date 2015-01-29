LOS ANGELES Jan 29 Pop star Justin Bieber said
he was leaving behind his "arrogant" and "conceited" attitude
after bad behavior in the past year damaged his image while he
makes the transition from teen idol to adult performer.
The 20-year-old "Boyfriend" singer said in a video posted on
his Facebook page late on Wednesday that he was "afraid of what
people are thinking about me right now."
Bieber's image was hurt by incidents involving careless
driving, pelting a neighbor's home with eggs and an alleged
assault following an altercation with a photographer.
"I didn't want to come off arrogant or conceited or
basically how I've been acting in the past year, year and a
half," the Canadian singer said. "I'm not who I was pretending
to be."
Bieber has not had a U.S. top 10 hit since 2012 and last
released a new music album in 2013. He has gotten more attention
lately for his off-stage behavior, including that of his
entourage, than his music.
The singer said a nervous appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres
television show earlier on Wednesday prompted his video.
His recent ad campaign for Calvin Klein underwear has been
widely mocked and he will subject himself to a "roast" by
comedians next month on U.S. television.
Bieber, who shot to prominence as a teenage heartthrob
discovered on YouTube, called his behavior a "cover
up" of his emotional state.
"There was a lot of feelings going on in there, just being
young and growing up in this business is hard, growing up in
general is hard," he said.
The singer is currently serving two years' probation in Los
Angeles after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism
charge for throwing eggs at a neighbor's home a year ago.
The incident was the first in a string of legal problems for
the former teen idol. He was arrested and charged with driving
under the influence in Miami Beach in January 2014. He later
pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving.
Bieber was also charged with assault and dangerous driving
in Ontario, Canada, last August. The case is still pending.
