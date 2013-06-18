(New throughout with police statement)
LOS ANGELES, June 18 Teen pop star Justin Bieber
struck a photographer with his Ferrari sports car while driving
away from a comedy club in Los Angeles on Monday night, but the
accident was not considered a hit-and-run, police said.
Video taken outside the Laugh Factory comedy club showed
Bieber behind the wheel of his white Ferrari, surrounded by
photographers as he was pulling away.
Celebrity website TMZ said Bieber motioned the photographers
to clear out of the way but apparently pinned one between his
Ferrari and a parked car as he pulled out. He then drove away.
"It was not a hit-and-run," Los Angeles Police Department
spokesman Bruce Borihanh said on Tuesday. "The investigation is
ongoing."
He said the photographer's injuries were not
life-threatening.
A representative for Bieber declined to comment.
Bieber is under investigation in a separate driving incident
in May after his neighbors complained that he had been speeding
through his gated Los Angeles-area community.
The Canadian singer has been the subject of a series of
headline-grabbing incidents over the past year. German
authorities seized a capuchin monkey Bieber had kept as a pet
after he was unable to provide proper documentation for the
animal at Munich airport. And in London, the singer scuffled
with a photographer outside a hotel during a European tour.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Scott
Malone and Grant McCool)