LOS ANGELES Jan 14 A search of teen pop star
Justin Bieber's home was conducted on Tuesday on suspicion of
felony vandalism after the "Boyfriend" singer was accused of
pelting his neighbor's home with eggs, a Los Angeles County
Sheriff's spokesman said.
"We are in the process of executing a search warrant on
Justin Bieber's home," spokesman Steve Whitmore said, adding
that Bieber and others at his Calabasas, California, home, about
30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles were detained
during the search.
Bieber, 19, is also being questioned by sheriff's deputies
about the Jan. 9 incident in the upscale gated commmunity, in
which he is alleged to have thrown eggs against his neighbor's
home, Whitmore said.
The vandalism case is being treated as a felony because it
caused "thousands and thousands of dollars of damage" to the
house, Whitmore said.
It is not known what triggered the alleged incident between
Bieber and his neighbor, but the Canada-born pop star has had
several publicized run-ins with his neighbors.
Last year, Bieber was accused of speeding through the
neighborhood in a Ferrari sports car and also spitting on his
neighbor during a confrontation over parties at the singer's
home. Prosecutors did not bring charges against Bieber in either
case.
