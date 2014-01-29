Jan 29 A petition asking the Obama
administration to deport Canadian pop star Justin Bieber after
his arrest last week on a drunken driving charge, on Wednesday
passed the 100,000-signature mark needed to require a White
House response.
The petition so far has collected about 118,000 signatures
since being added by user "J.A. from Detroit" to the White House
website on Jan. 23, the same day Bieber was caught drag racing
on a residential street in Miami Beach in a rented Lamborghini.
However, it is highly unlikely that Bieber, 19, would be
deported, as federal law dictates that a visa could be revoked
or denied for a conviction of a violent crime with a one year,
or longer, prison sentence.
Bieber told police after his arrest that he had taken
prescription medicine, had been smoking marijuana and had
consumed alcohol. If convicted, he could face up to six months
in jail, although experts say he will likely get off with a
lighter sentence for his first offence.
Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond
to a message seeking comment and to what kind of visa Bieber
holds to reside in the United States. He is likely to have an
O-1 visa reserved for artists and entertainers.
The singer was also charged with driving on an expired
license and resisting arrest without violence. He is scheduled
to be arraigned in Miami on Feb. 14.
Bieber's life off-stage has been rocky in the last year with
problems ranging from scuffling with paparazzi in London to a
felony investigation into whether he pelted a neighbor's house
with eggs in his gated community near Los Angeles.
It is not known exactly when the White House will respond to
the petition.
The petition system was launched in 2011, and has forced the
White House to respond to odd topics such as building a "death
star" from the "Star Wars" films as a way to create jobs and
deporting British TV personality Piers Morgan over pro-gun
control comments after the 2012's Newtown shooting.
