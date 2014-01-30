TORONTO Jan 30 The limousine driver alleged to
have been assaulted by teen popstar Justin Bieber quit his job
following the December incident, the manager of the limo company
told the Toronto Star in an article published on Thursday.
The driver is "in shock. Something like this does not happen
in Toronto," Tony Albert, manager of Park Lane Livery
limousines, told the newspaper. He said the driver was
middle-aged and new to the position, but he declined to disclose
his identity on the advice of legal counsel.
An employee at the company told Reuters that Albert was not
immediately available to confirm the report.
"We do club runs every weekend in Toronto - even with the
drunkies we never faced this kind of problem, the driver getting
physically assaulted in the head," he said.
Canadian police charged Bieber on Wednesday with assault
following the incident in the early hours of Dec. 30 when Bieber
and five others were picked up outside a Toronto nightclub.
Police alleged the driver was struck on the back of the head
several times during an altercation on the way to a hotel.
Bieber, 19, left the scene before police arrived, they alleged
in a statement.
The singer's Canadian lawyer said in a statement that Bieber
is innocent.
The charges come just a week after Bieber was charged with
driving under the influence in Miami, where police said he was
caught drag racing in a rented Lamborghini. Bieber has pleaded
not guilty to those charges.
Bieber, a native of Ontario, Canada, has had a rocky life in
the last year with problems ranging from scuffling with
paparazzi in London to a felony investigation into whether he
pelted a neighbor's house with eggs in his gated community near
Los Angeles.
Bieber was charged after appearing at a Toronto police
station on Wednesday evening, arriving in a black SUV and met by
a crowd of journalists and screaming fans, who braved
temperature of minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).
On Thursday, TV crews were camped outside a hotel in
Toronto's upscale Yorkville area where Bieber was thought to be
staying. The singer representatives declined to disclose his
location.
The singer had at least one defender on Thursday who knows
something about negative attention: fellow Canadian and Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford.
Ford, who has become a staple of late-night comics since he
admitted in November that he had smoked crack cocaine while in a
"drunken stupor," defended Bieber on Thursday during an
interview on a Washington, D.C., radio show called Sports
Junkies.
"Well, you know what, he's a young guy," said Ford. "He's 19
years old, guys. Think back to when you were 19."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Cynthia Osterman)