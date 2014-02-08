MIAMI Feb 7 Lawyers for pop star Justin Bieber
are asking a judge to prevent semi-clad images of the teenage
singer in Miami Beach police custody following his arrest last
month, from being released to the media, according to a motion
filed late on Friday.
"While in custody at the Miami Beach police station the
defendant was captured on videotape in various states of undress
which show intimate personal parts of the defendant's body," the
motion states, noting that the Florida constitution and state
law prevent such images from being publicly disclosed.
Bieber, 19, was charged with driving under influence,
resisting arrest and using an expired license after police say
they caught him allegedly drag racing on Jan. 23. He has pleaded
not guilty to the charges.
He also had marijuana and prescription medication for
anxiety in his system at the time of his arrest, according to
the state attorney's office.
One video of Bieber in police custody being patted down by
and Miami Beach officer was already released to the media this
week, the motion states, in violation of the law and prior to
Bieber's lawyers being notified of its existence.
On Friday, Bieber's Miami lawyers Black, Srebnick, Kornspan
& Stumpf, said they learned from the state attorney's office
that various news media outlets had filed public records
requests for all videotape footage from Bieber's time in
detention.
The Miami Beach police and the state attorney's office were
not immediately available to comment.
A Florida court has set a March 3 trial date for Bieber, who
is Canadian, on the charges stemming from the Jan. 23 arrest.
Bieber, whose private life has taken a tumultuous turn in
the past year, was also charged last week with assaulting a
limousine driver in Toronto in December.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)