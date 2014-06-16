LOS ANGELES, June 16 Justin Bieber has been
cleared of wrongdoing in an attempted robbery investigation in
which the Canadian pop star was accused of trying to take a
woman's mobile phone, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office
said on Monday.
Prosecutors rejected the allegations because of insufficient
evidence to back up the claims, City Attorney spokesman Frank
Mateljan said.
Bieber, 20, was accused in May of trying to take the woman's
mobile phone after she was suspected of taking photos of him at
an amusement park in Van Nuys, California, in Los Angeles' San
Fernando Valley.
Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The "Boyfriend" singer has had a string of recent legal
issues, including an assault charge in Toronto and charges of
driving under the influence, resisting arrest and using an
expired license in Miami Beach, Florida.
Bieber is also under investigation for allegedly pelting a
neighbor's home in nearby Calabasas, California, with eggs and
causing damage.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Ken
Wills)