(Recasts; adds sentence, Bieber comment)
LOS ANGELES, July 9 Pop star Justin Bieber
pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism on Wednesday for
pelting a neighbor's home with eggs and was sentenced to two
years probation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.
The 20-year-old Bieber, who was not present in Los Angeles
Superior Court for his arraignment, was also ordered to pay
$80,900 in restitution, serve five days community service and
complete an anger management program in what the district
attorney called a negotiated settlement.
"Justin is glad to get this matter resolved and behind him,"
Bieber's representatives said in a statement. "He will continue
to move forward focusing on his career and his music."
The singer, whose hit songs include "Boyfriend," was accused
of throwing eggs at a neighbor's home in an upscale Calabasas,
California, neighborhood during a dispute in January.
Investigators searched Bieber's home following the incident
and arrested a friend, aspiring rapper Lil Za, for drug
possession at the house.
The incident was the first in a string of arrests and legal
problems for the former teen idol, who was later arrested and
charged with driving under the influence in Miami Beach as well
as being charged with assaulting a limo driver in Toronto.
It is not known how the sentence could influence the Miami
Beach and Toronto cases.
The singer could have faced a felony charge if damage to the
home was greater than $20,000.
Bieber has since moved from the gated community.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken)