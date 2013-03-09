* Bieber had verbal altercation with photographer
* Still feeling "under the weather" after hospital stay
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, March 8 Pop star Justin Bieber wrapped
up his final London show without hitches on Friday after a week
riddled with paparazzi run-ins and a trip to the hospital.
Bieber, 19, sang and danced his way through his fourth night
at London's O2 Arena on the European leg of his "Believe" world
tour, back to his normal self after collapsing on stage from
shortness of breath on Thursday.
The Canadian-born singer was treated by doctors backstage
and given oxygen on the third night of his London shows. He
returned to the stage after a 20-minute break and completed his
set but was later taken to hospital as a precaution, the
singer's representatives told Reuters.
The singer also had an altercation with a UK photographer on
Friday, caught on camera by Reuters, which showed Bieber get out
of a van, try to move towards the unnamed photographer and
threaten him using several swear words.
He was reacting to the man's foul-mouthed criticism of him
and his security team after the singer appeared to have made
contact with the photographer as they moved towards the vehicle.
The bouncers held Bieber back, but the incident is likely to
create more negative headlines for one of the world's biggest
pop stars.
'ROUGH WEEK'
Since being discovered on YouTube in 2008, Bieber has built
a huge following of mainly teenage girls attracted to his
clean-cut image, slick videos and catchy pop songs.
But the intense media spotlight that follows him around the
world has clearly unnerved the "Boyfriend" singer.
Bieber has had several run-ins with paparazzi in recent
years and took to Twitter this week to criticise the media for
what he called fabricated stories about him during his stay in
London, where he is performing his sold-out tour.
After the latest altercation, he returned to the
micro-blogging site, where he has more than 35 million
followers.
"Ahhhhh! Rough morning. Trying to feel better for this show
tonight but let the paps get the best of me..." he wrote.
"Sometimes when people r shoving cameras in your face all
day and yelling the worst thing possible at u ... well I'm
human. Rough week."
'POP BRAT'
Thursday's onstage collapse was not the first for Bieber.
He suffered a concussion during a concert in Paris last June
after falling into a glass wall.
Bieber's illness came just days after he angered many fans
by appearing for his first night at the O2 nearly two hours
later than the advertised time.
The singer blamed technical issues for the delay, and said
he was only 40 minutes behind schedule, but the media jumped on
the story and the popular Sun tabloid referred to him in a March
7 story as "Pop brat Justin."
The tabloid attention has not been limited to the late show.
Newspapers described as "bizarre" his decision to wear a gas
mask on a night out.
They also reported that Bieber, who celebrated his 19th
birthday in London last week, tried to take 14-year-old Jaden
Smith, son of actor Will Smith, to a club, where Smith was
turned away, along with Bieber and his entourage.
Bieber took to Twitter and Instagram to vehemently deny the
reports he tried to take the underage Smith to a club, saying
instead he was forced to leave the venue when the club's
security guards behaved aggressively towards his fans who were
lined up outside.
