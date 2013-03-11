LONDON, March 11 Canadian singer Justin Bieber
has cancelled one of two concerts scheduled for this week in
Portugal, the venue in Lisbon said on its website on Monday.
It was not immediately clear whether the cancellation was
linked to his collapse on-stage in London last week which forced
the teen sensation to take a 20-minute break to receive oxygen
and then to stay overnight in hospital.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber was forced
to cancel the second performance in Portugal, March 12," a
statement said on the website of the Pavilhao Atlantico.
"The Canadian singer is eager to play for the Portuguese
fans on March 11," it added. Ticket holders for the cancelled
gig were entitled to a refund if they claimed it within a month.
His U.S.-based representatives were not immediately
available for comment.
Bieber described his visit to London as a "rough week".
As well as the collapse, the 19-year-old was caught on film
in an expletive-filled altercation with a photographer, showed
up nearly two hours late for a show leading to widespread anger
and was labelled a "pop brat" by a leading tabloid.
Discovered on YouTube in 2008, Bieber has built an online
following of tens of millions of fans and is one of the pop
world's biggest stars. In February, he became the youngest
artist to land five chart-topping albums in the key U.S. market.
