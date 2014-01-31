Canadian teen pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this combo of booking photos provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department in Miami, Florida January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department/Handout via Reuters

MIAMI A female Miami Beach police officer is under investigation for improperly attempting to take a photograph of teenage pop singer Justin Bieber after his arrest last week for alleged driving under the influence.

The officer is alleged to have attempted to photograph Bieber while he was in a temporary holding facility, according to police spokesman, Bobby Hernandez.

The woman faces possible disciplinary action for conduct unbecoming an officer, he added. Her name is being withheld.

Bieber, 19, was arrested on January 23 after police said he was caught drag racing with friends at the wheel of a Lamborghini in a residential area of Miami Beach. He was charged with driving under the influence, as well as resisting arrest and driving on an expired license. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bieber, whose private life has taken a tumultuous turn in the past year that included scuffles with paparazzi and several spats with his neighbors in Southern California, also was charged on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto in December. <id:nL2N0L41B9>

(Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Stephen Powell)