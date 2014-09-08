TORONTO, Sept 8 An assault charge against pop
star Justin Bieber was withdrawn in a Toronto court on Monday
after the prosecutor said there was no reasonable prospect of
conviction, local media reported, clearing up one Canadian legal
battle for the superstar just as another begins.
Bieber had been charged in January in connection with an
alleged assault on a limousine driver in Toronto in December.
The driver alleged he had picked up six people, including
Bieber, outside a nightclub and that the singer had struck him
on the back of the head several times during an altercation on
the way to a hotel.
Bieber's lawyer and the Canadian prosecutor could not be
immediately reached on Monday for comment on the dropping of the
charge.
While the December incident may now be behind him,
20-year-old Bieber is still not out of legal trouble in Canada.
He was arrested and charged with assault and dangerous driving
just over a week ago near the town of Stratford, Ontario, where
he grew up.
The charges came after two drivers got into a "physical
altercation", according to a police news release, on Aug. 29
after a minivan and an all-terrain vehicle collided near
Stratford. Bieber was visiting the area with Selena Gomez, the
pop singer and former Disney TV star. The two have been in a
four-year, on-and-off relationship.
"Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez' peaceful retreat in
Stratford this weekend was unfortunately disrupted by the
unwelcome presence of paparazzi," Bieber's lawyer, Brian
Greenspan, said in an emailed statement last week.
Bieber, whose songs include the hits "Boyfriend" and "Beauty
and a Beat," has been a favorite paparazzi target and has
attracted more attention lately for his legal run-ins than for
his chart-toppers.
Bieber is on probation in Los Angeles after pleading no
contest in July to misdemeanor vandalism for pelting a
neighbor's home with eggs.
Bieber's arrest in Canada came weeks after he pleaded guilty
to careless driving and resisting an officer without violence in
Florida, part of a deal to resolve allegations he had been drag
racing in a Lamborghini under the influence of drugs and
alcohol.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)