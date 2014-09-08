(Adds comment from Bieber's lawyer, paragraphs 4-5)
TORONTO, Sept 8 An assault charge against pop
star Justin Bieber was withdrawn in a Toronto court on Monday
after the prosecutor said there was no reasonable prospect of
conviction, clearing up one Canadian legal battle for the
superstar just as another begins.
Bieber had been charged in January with the assault of a
limousine driver in Toronto in December. The driver told police
that he had picked up six people, including Bieber, outside a
nightclub and that the singer had struck him on the back of the
head several times during an altercation on the way to a hotel.
"After completing a thorough review and, in consultation
with the police, the Crown determined that there was no
reasonable prospect of conviction. Accordingly, the charge
against Mr. Bieber was withdrawn," Brendan Crawley, a spokesman
for the Ontario Attorney General's office, said in an email.
Bieber's lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said he welcomed the
prosecutor's decision.
"We have always maintained Mr. Bieber's innocence. The
withdrawal of the charge is the product of a thorough and
thoughtful review of the evidence by responsible prosecutors,"
Greenspan said in a statement.
While the December incident may now be behind him,
20-year-old Bieber is still not out of legal trouble in Canada.
He was arrested and charged with assault and dangerous driving
just over a week ago near the town of Stratford, Ontario, where
he grew up.
Police said two drivers got into a "physical altercation" on
Aug. 29 after a minivan and an all-terrain vehicle collided near
Stratford. Bieber was visiting the area with Selena Gomez, the
pop singer and former Disney TV star. The two have been in a
four-year, on-and-off relationship.
"Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez' peaceful retreat in
Stratford this weekend was unfortunately disrupted by the
unwelcome presence of paparazzi," Bieber's lawyer, Brian
Greenspan, said in an emailed statement last week.
Bieber, whose songs include the hits "Boyfriend" and "Beauty
and a Beat," has been a favorite paparazzi target and has
attracted more attention lately for his run-ins with the law
than for his chart-toppers.
Also in August, Bieber pleaded guilty to careless driving
and resisting an officer without violence in Florida, part of a
deal to resolve allegations he had been drag racing in a
Lamborghini under the influence of drugs and alcohol in January.
Bieber is on probation in Los Angeles after pleading no
contest in July to misdemeanor vandalism for pelting a
neighbor's home with eggs.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Grant McCool)