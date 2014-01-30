(Adds further detail from Bieber's lawyer)
By Allison Martell and Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian police charged Justin
Bieber on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine driver in
Toronto in December, the latest in a string of legal troubles
for the young pop star.
The alleged incident happened in the early hours of Dec. 30,
when the limousine picked up six people including Bieber, 19,
outside a Toronto nightclub, police said in a statement.
Bieber allegedly struck the limousine driver on the back of
the head several times during an altercation on the way to a
hotel, police said. The driver got out and called police, but
Bieber left before they arrived, according to the statement.
A Canadian lawyer for the pop star issued a statement that
said Bieber is innocent.
"As the matter is now before the court, it would be
inappropriate to address the specifics of either the allegation
or of the defence at this time," it said.
Bieber's legal team expects the matter will be treated as a
summary offence, the equivalent of a misdemeanor in the United
States.
The pop star is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom
on March 10.
Bieber was charged after appearing at a Toronto police
station on Wednesday evening. He arrived in a black SUV and was
met by a crowd of journalists and screaming fans, who braved
temperatures of minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).
Wearing a baseball cap on backwards and hooded black coat,
Bieber was mobbed by photographers and fans pushing for a closer
look as bodyguards and police officers cleared a path for him to
enter the station.
FACING FLORIDA CHARGES
Bieber has been in trouble with authorities in the United
States this month. He was charged with driving under the
influence in Miami after police say he was caught drag racing a
rented Lamborghini. Police said Bieber told them he had taken
prescription medicine, smoked marijuana and consumed alcohol.
According to court records, he pleaded not guilty on
Wednesday to those charges. If convicted, Bieber could face up
to six months in prison, although experts say he is likely to
receive a lighter sentence because it would be his first
offence.
Bieber is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 14 to
formally answer those charges. He was also charged with driving
on an expired license and resisting arrest.
Also on Wednesday, an online petition asking the
administration of President Barack Obama to deport Bieber from
the United States following his Miami arrest passed the
100,000-signature threshold required for a White House response.
Bieber is unlikely to be deported because federal law
dictates that a visa can only be revoked or denied for a
conviction of a violent crime with a minimum one-year prison
sentence.
Bieber, a native of Ontario, Canada, first shot to fame as a
child when his mother posted YouTube videos of him singing. He
became a musical and social media sensation with a devoted
following of young, mainly female fans.
The "Boyfriend" singer's life off-stage has been rocky in
the last year with problems ranging from scuffling with
paparazzi in London to a felony investigation into whether he
pelted a neighbor's house with eggs in his gated community near
Los Angeles.
But the recent charges and other problems have not dented
his appeal with some fans, including those gathered outside the
Toronto police station on a chilly Wednesday night.
A 24-year old Toronto woman, who identified herself only as
Chantal, said when she heard about the appearance she came out
to show her support.
"I know he makes mistakes but I'll always be a fan," she
said. "He's a 19-year-old guy. I mean every 19-year-old or
teenager goes through the same struggles. It's just not
amplified and it's just not shown to everyone."
"We support you. Your Beliebers love you," she added.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Armstrong in Toronto, Piya
Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Editing
by Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)