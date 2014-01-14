(In 11th paragraph, fixes typo, to read "county," not
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 A police search of teen pop
star Justin Bieber's California home on Tuesday in a vandalism
case linked to the singer resulted in the arrest of a man after
drugs were found in the house, the Los Angeles County Sheriff
said.
Detectives raided Bieber's home at about 8 a.m. after the
"Boyfriend" singer was accused of pelting his neighbor's home
with eggs in an incident on Jan. 9.
Bieber, 19, was detained at his Calabasas home, about 30
miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles while a dozen
deputies searched for evidence.
"He has not been arrested nor has been exonerated,"
Sheriff's Lt. David Thompson said at a news conference in nearby
Malibu following the search.
"We were looking at things that would put him or anything
else at the scene," Thompson said, adding that Bieber's
attorneys were not present during the search and the singer was
not questioned.
It was the latest in a string of incidents that have
overshadowed Bieber's music career in the last year as the
Canadian star who shot to fame at age 15 transitions to
adulthood.
Bieber's representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The sheriff's department said the investigation sought to
collect any evidence in the alleged egg attack on the singer's
home video surveillance and other possible leads.
A unnamed person in Bieber's home at the time of the search
was arrested for narcotics possession when deputies found
cocaine in plain view, Thompson said.
NOT 'A MESSAGE'
Celebrity news website TMZ.com identified the man as
aspiring 20-year-old rapper Lil Za, who is often photographed
with Bieber. The website published photos and video of Lil Za,
whose real name Xavier Smith, handcuffed and being led to a
deputy's car.
The rapper is being held on $20,000 bond, according to
county records.
The vandalism case is being treated as a felony because it
caused $20,000 in damages according to the homeowner, the
sheriff's department said.
"We didn't do this search warrant to send a message, that's
not what we do," Thompson said. "This has nothing to do with him
being a celebrity. This is a felony crime."
Thompson said the cost of damages was high because the
exterior of Bieber's neighbor's home was made of imported wood
and brick.
It is not known what triggered the alleged incident between
Bieber and his neighbor, but the Canadian-born pop star has had
several publicized run-ins with neighbors.
Last year, Bieber was accused of speeding through the
neighborhood in a Ferrari sports car and also spitting on his
neighbor during a confrontation over parties at the singer's
home. Prosecutors did not bring charges against Bieber in either
case.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing Mary Milliken and Gunna
Dickson)