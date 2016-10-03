Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK Rapper Kanye West abruptly ended a performance in New York on Sunday night, citing a family emergency, the venue said in a statement.

"Due to an emergency, Kanye West had to end his performance early," the Meadows Music Festival said in a post on Twitter, adding "Please get home safely."

"I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the show," West said in video footage posted on Twitter by fans who were filming the performance in the New York borough of Queens.

West had been on stage for just under an hour when he said he had to leave. He did not specify the nature of the emergency.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are in Paris, Billboard magazine reported on its web site, citing their recent Snapchat posts.

Fan reaction on social media sites was mixed, with some saying emergencies can happen to anyone, but others complaining they had paid $300 for tickets and didn't get their money's worth.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)