LOS ANGELES, April 7 Kanye West settled on
Tuesday with a photographer who had sued him a over a scuffle in
2013, with the rapper agreeing to terms that include an apology
to avoid a trial over the lawsuit.
West, 37, settled the suit that celebrity attorney Gloria
Allred had filed on behalf of Daniel Ramos, who was involved in
an altercation with the Grammy-winning rapper outside of Los
Angeles International Airport in July 2013.
Allred did not reveal the terms of the settlement, but said
one of the requirements included West apologizing to Ramos,
which was captured in a photograph she put out with a statement
on Tuesday.
"We believe that this case sent an important message.
Celebrities are not above the law, and they have no right to
physically attack someone simply because they were asked a
question," Allred said.
Representatives for West did not respond to requests for
comment. Following the settlement, Allred said she filed for a
dismissal of the case, which had been due to go to trial on
April 14.
West pleaded no contest in Los Angeles court in March 2014
to misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident with Ramos,
which was captured in a video posted on celebrity news website
TMZ. It showed the rapper appearing to lunge at Ramos.
West was placed on probation for 24 months and ordered to
complete 240 hours of community service and 24 anger management
sessions.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Mary Milliken and
David Gregorio)