YEREVAN, April 9 U.S. reality TV star Kim
Kardashian received a rapturous welcome in her ancestors'
homeland, Armenia, on a visit that could draw attention to the
100th anniversary of mass killings of Armenians in 1915.
Hundreds of fans greeted Kardashian, her rapper husband
Kanye West, their child North West and Kardashian's sister Khloe
Kardashian in the capital Yerevan on Wednesday night.
"Armenia we are here!!!!! We are so grateful to be here &
start this journey of a lifetime! Thank you to everyone who
greeted us!" Kardashian wrote on her Instagram account.
"I can't wait to explore our country and have some yummy
food!" added the star of the reality show "Keeping Up With the
Kardashians".
She made no mention of the mass killings of Armenians by
Ottoman soldiers in World War One but some fans hoped the visit
would put the spotlight on anniversary events on April 24.
Armenia, some Western historians and some foreign
parliaments call the mass killings genocide.
"On Facebook and other social media, there are maybe tens of
millions of people, not Armenians (who follow her)," said a
middle-aged man, who did not give his name, outside Kardashian's
hotel in Yerevan.
"If they get informed about genocide, what and who we are,
what happened to us, I think it will have a positive impact
anyway," he said.
Muslim Turkey accepts many Christian Armenians died in
partisan fighting beginning in 1915 but denies that up to 1.5
million were killed and that it amounted to genocide.
