* Reality TV star is visiting ancestors' homeland
* Armenia is about to mark anniversary of mass killings
(Adds meeting with prime minister)
By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
YEREVAN, April 9 Armenia rolled out the red
carpet for U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian as she visited
her ancestors' homeland on Thursday, ahead of the 100th
anniversary of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman soldiers.
Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan received Kardashian and her
family in the capital Yerevan and praised their contribution to
"international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian
genocide," his press service said.
Kardashian, her rapper husband Kanye West, their child North
West and her sister Khloe were greeted by hundreds of fans when
they arrived in the former Soviet republic on Wednesday night.
"Armenia we are here!!!!! We are so grateful to be here &
start this journey of a lifetime! Thank you to everyone who
greeted us!" Kardashian, who was followed by crowds as she
toured Yerevan on Thursday, wrote on her Instagram account.
The star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is on her
first visit to the country, which her ancestors left for the
United States.
She made no public mention of the mass killings in World War
One which will be commemorated by Armenia on April 24.
Armenia, some Western historians and some foreign
parliaments refer to the mass killings as genocide.
Muslim Turkey accepts many Christian Armenians died in
partisan fighting beginning in 1915, but it denies that up to
1.5 million were killed and that it amounted to genocide.
Speaking at an Armenian Catholic church in Rome before a
planned commemoration at the Vatican on Sunday, Pope Francis
said it was time for countries to seek reconciliation over what
he called the "systematic annihilation" of 100 years ago.
"We invoke Divine Mercy to help us all, for love of truth
and justice, to heal every wound and bring about concrete
gestures of reconciliation and peace between nations that still
have not been able to reach a reasonable consensus on the
interpretation of these sad events," the pope said.
(Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Rome, Writing by
Timothy Heritage; Editing by Hugh Lawson)