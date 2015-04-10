(Changes to read "outfit" in paragraph 2)
YEREVAN, April 10 U.S. reality TV star Kim
Kardashian, visiting her ancestors' homeland of Armenia, placed
flowers on Friday at a memorial to the 1915 mass killings of
Armenians by Ottoman soldiers.
Wearing a flowing red outfit, Kardashian laid red tulips
near the eternal flame of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
on the outskirts of the capital Yerevan.
She and her sister Khloe then stood in silence in honour of
the victims and spent about 10 minutes near the eternal flame.
Kardashian arrived with her rapper husband Kanye West,
their child North West and Khloe on Wednesday and were greeted
by hundreds of fans.
Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan received Kardashian and her
family in Yerevan on Thursday.
"It was an honor to meet the Prime Minister of Armenia,
Hovik Abrahamyan who expressed how proud they are that we are
proud Armenians and we have not forgotten our roots!
#NeverForget," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram account.
The 100th anniversary of the mass killings in World War One
will be commemorated by Armenia on April 24.
Armenia, some Western historians and some foreign
parliaments refer to the mass killings as genocide. Muslim
Turkey accepts many Christian Armenians died in partisan
fighting beginning in 1915, but it denies that up to 1.5 million
were killed and that it amounted to genocide.
