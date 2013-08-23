NEW YORK Aug 23 Rapper Kanye West showed the
first picture of his and Kim Kardashian's baby on Friday during
the season finale of the Fox talk show hosted by Kardashian's
mother, Kris Jenner.
Side-stepping the celebrity tradition of getting paid large
sums of money by media outlets to reveal baby pictures, West
opted to show the first photo of the baby girl, named North
West, in the final minutes of Jenner's show. Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, has yet to announce
whether it will renew "Kris" for a second season.
West told Jenner that he and Kardashian "have not attempted
to get paid" for photos of their baby, who was born in June.
"I thought it would be really cool, on her grandmother's
season finale, to bring a picture," the rapper said before a
photo of the child was shown on "Kris."
The picture shows the girl clad in a dark outfit, gazing at
the camera with her left arm outstretched and a wisp of dark
hair curling down her forehead. Jenner said the baby had
Kardashian's eyes and West's cheeks.
West, 35, spoke with Jenner about his love for Kardashian,
his bad-boy image and his fractious relationship with the media
for the entirety of the hour-long show, which was ending its
six-week initial run.
Asked whether it was love at first sight with 32-year-old
reality star Kardashian, West replied, "Oh yeah, definitely,"
adding: "I was in love with her before I even got to talk with
her." The couple started dating in April 2012, after
Kardashian's short-lived marriage to basketball player Kris
Humphries.
Kardashian first gained notoriety in 2007 due to an internet
sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J, but she has built a reality
TV empire with multiple shows including "Keeping Up With the
Kardashians," on Comcast's E! Network.
"She's my joy, and she brought my new joy into the world ...
She's teaching me to be a better person," West said.