PARIS Jan 9 Several people were arrested and
some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in
connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in
Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media
reported.
French police said at the time that the 36 year-old was
robbed at gunpoint of some 9 million euros ($9.5 million) worth
of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris
apartment early on Oct. 3.
The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.9497 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Carraud and Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)