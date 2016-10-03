(Corrects spelling of Kardashian's in paragraph 6 from
Carpathian's, caused by a spell-checking error)
* Reality star was in France for Paris Fashion Week
* Kardashian said to have feared for her life
* Further security blow for French capital
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS/NEW YORK, Oct 3 Reality TV star Kim
Kardashian returned to New York "badly shaken" on Monday after
being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men
who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry from her.
Kardashian, wearing sunglasses and with her head bowed, was
pictured entering her Manhattan apartment with her rapper
husband Kanye West. She had left Paris by private jet hours
after robbers tied her up in the bathroom and put a gun to her
head.
Kardashian, who her publicist said was "badly shaken but
physically unharmed," said nothing to waiting media upon her
arrival.
"What happened is very unfortunate and those responsible
must be severely punished," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault told TV5 Monde. "We are fully mobilised to ensure the
safety of the French people, as well as all those who visit
France, and in particular tourists."
A Paris police source earlier told Reuters that five
attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings,
struck around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the exclusive apartment
block where Kardashian, 35, was staying while attending Paris
Fashion Week.
Two of the men entered Kardashian's apartment after
threatening the night guard with a hand gun. Kardashian, who has
two young children with husband-rapper Kanye West, was not
beaten but the robbers put a handgun against her temple before
tying her up, the source said. iTELE television said she had
been tied up with packing tape.
E! News, whose U.S. network broadcasts the "Keeping Up With
the Kardashians" television show, on Monday quoted a source
close to Kardashian as saying she feared for her life.
"She begged for them to let her live and (said) she has
babies at home... She thought they were for sure going to kill
her," the unidentified source told E! News.
The robbers stole a box containing jewels worth 5 million to
6 million euros ($5.6 million to $6.7 million) and a ring worth
about 4 million euros ($4.5 million), the Paris police source
said.
As news of the robbery spread, West abruptly ended a
performance in New York less than an hour into his set on Sunday
night.
SOCIAL MEDIA DIVIDED
The Paris apartment block is a discreet building behind the
city's Madeleine church, with several secret entrances, often
frequented by movie and music stars who pay up to 15,000 euros
($16,800) a night.
The source said the attackers fled on bicycles. Police found
the night guard in the staircase, his hand and feet bound.
Kardashian was in Paris with her mother, Kris Jenner, and
sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to attend the
fashion week. The rest of the family stayed in a hotel.
The robbery set social media alight, with some users making
fun of the latest headline-grabbing event in the life of a TV
star who documents her life continually on screen and on social
media.
"Looking forward to accompanying album and TV show detailing
event," said Twitter user Jay.
Most comments, however, were supportive. James Corden, the
host of U.S. talk show "The Late Late Show," said on Twitter,
"People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well
to remember that she's a mother, a daughter, a wife, a friend.
Be nice or shut up."
Paris has seen several armed robberies on high-end jewelry
stores in recent months and the Kardashian incident could add to
worries about safety in Paris, hit by a series of attacks by
Islamist militants last year.
Paris traditionally is the most-visited city in the world,
but tourist numbers fell 6.4 percent in the first half of 2016
as many Asians and Americans stayed away.
"We worry about the image of Paris. This will be all over
the news channels, imagine the negative publicity," Nathalie
Kosciusko-Morizet, head of the conservative opposition in Paris,
told Europe 1 radio.
(Reporting by the Reuters French service, Leigh Thomas, Geert
De Clercq and Astrid Wendlandt, Ingrid Melander, Elizabeth
Pineau in Paris, Jill Serjeant and Chris Michaud in New York;
Editing by Bill Trott and Alan Crosby)