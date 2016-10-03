* Robbers steal millions of dollars' worth of jewels
* Reality star was in France for Paris Fashion Week
* Husband Kanye West ends concert early when he gets news
* Further security blow for French capital
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Oct 3 Masked men put a gun to reality TV
star Kim Kardashian's temple, left her tied up in the bathroom
of her luxury residence in Paris and stole millions of dollars'
worth of jewellery in the early hours of Monday, police and her
publicist said.
Kardashian, wife of rapper Kanye West, later left France
aboard a private jet from Le Bourget airport after having spoken
to investigators.
Five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police
markings, struck around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the exclusive
apartment block where Kardashian was staying while attending
Paris Fashion Week, a police source told Reuters.
Two of the men entered Kardashian's apartment after
threatening the night guard with a hand gun. Kardashian was not
beaten, but the robbers put a handgun against her temple before
tying her up, the source said. iTELE television said she had
been tied up with packing tape.
The robbers stole a box with 5-6 million euros' ($5.6-$6.7
million) worth of jewels and a ring worth about 4 million euros,
the source said.
Kardashian was discovered "badly shaken but physically
unharmed", according to her publicist, Ina Treciokas.
As news of the event spread, West abruptly ended a
performance in New York less than an hour into his set.
"I'm sorry I have a family emergency, I have to stop the
show," West told the audience in video tweeted by fans at the
Meadows Festival in Queens.
The Paris apartment block is a discreet building behind the
city's Madeleine church, with several secret entrances, often
frequented by movie and music stars who pay up to 15,000 euros a
night.
The source said the attackers fled on bicycles. Police found
the night guard in the staircase, his hand and feet bound.
Kardashian was in Paris with her mother Kris Jenner and her
sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to attend the
fashion week. The rest of the family stayed in a hotel.
The robbery set social media alight, with many users
expressing disbelief at the latest headline-grabbing event in
the life of a TV star who life is continually documented on
screen and the internet.
"Looking forward to accompanying album and TV show detailing
event," said Twitter user Jay.
Most comments, however, were supportive.
"Kim Kardashian is a mother, a wife, daughter and sister.
Despite the fact that you don't like her, being held up at gun
point is not funny," said one post by Alieuisha.
Paris has seen several armed robberies on high-end jewelry
stores in recent months.
The armed robbery could add to worries about safety in
Paris, hit by a series of attacks by Islamist militants last
year.
Tourist numbers to what is traditionally the most visited
city in the world, fell 6.4 percent in the first half of 2016 as
many Asians and Americans stayed away.
"We worry about the image of Paris. This will be all over
the news channels, imagine the negative publicity," Nathalie
Kosciusko-Morizet, head of the conservative opposition in Paris,
told Europe 1 radio.
(Reporting by the Reuters French service, Leigh Thomas, Geert
De Clercq and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris and Chris Michaud in New
York; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)