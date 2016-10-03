Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, October 3, 2016 where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A police officer stands guard at the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, October 3, 2016 where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

FILE PHOTO - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

PARIS Five gunmen took millions of dollars of jewellery from U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a luxury residence in central Paris early on Monday, a police source said.

The armed men robbed Kardashian at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), but no one was hurt, the source told Reuters.

The attack happened in a discreet luxury residence used by celebrities and wealthy individuals behind the French capital's Madeleine church. Kardashian has stayed there at least once before, in 2014, before her marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Police were guarding the site on Monday.

