PARIS Oct 3 Five armed men robbed American
reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint on Monday in a
Paris hotel, stealing jewellery worth several million dollars,
but nobody was hurt, a police source told Reuters.
The source said the attack happened around 3 a.m.. The
source could not immediately say which hotel it was.
CNN said earlier that Kardashian was held up by masked men
in her Paris hotel room, prompting her husband, rapper Kanye
West, to abruptly end a performance in New York, citing a family
emergency.
