* Joined former players' suit over head injuries
* Suspended for one season for gambling
* Suffered from dementia, kidney failure
By Bill Trott
Oct 10 Alex Karras, the Detroit Lions football
star with the puckish personality who turned to acting and won
legions of fans for punching out a horse in the movie "Blazing
Saddles," died on Wednesday at the age of 77, his attorney said.
Karras, who also starred in the television sitcom "Webster,"
had been suffering from kidney failure, dementia, heart disease
and cancer in recent years, his family said.
Earlier this year, Karras joined a class-action lawsuit by
former National Football League players who said the league did
not do enough to protect them from head injuries. The suit said
Karras had sustained repeated head trauma.
His lawyer, Craig Mitnick, said Karras was surrounded by
family when died at his home in Los Angeles.
"He suffered from dementia for the last decade of his life,"
Mitnick said. "He had lost his zest for life. He had suffered
though dementia, he had suffered through cancer, his body just
eventually gave way.
"He was such a strong, charismatic man. The dementia took
that energy away."
While he made hundreds of tackles on the football field,
Karras' most memorable take-down occurred on a movie screen when
he played Mongo, a dull-witted brute who knocked down a horse in
Mel Brooks' 1974 comic Western film, "Blazing Saddles."
Karras grew up in Gary, Indiana, and was an All-American at
the University of Iowa. He joined the Lions in 1958 and became
one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He was an All-Pro
selection four times but his irreverent nature often led to
conflicts with his coaches and he missed the 1963 season when he
was suspended for gambling.
After returning to football, Karras represented the Lions at
the pre-game coin flip to determine which team would kick off.
When the referee told him to call heads or tails, Karras
responded, "I'm sorry, sir, I'm not permitted to gamble."
Despite being one of the best players of his time, Karras
was never inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Karras was known to teammates as "The Godfather" - a glib,
wise-cracking figure who enjoyed big cigars, even in the shower.
He was a key figure in "Paper Lion," a look at the 1963
Detroit team by writer George Plimpton, who tried out for the
team to see what it would be like for an average person. Karras
and Plimpton became friends and Karras named one of his sons
after the writer.
"While his legacy reached far beyond the gridiron, we always
will fondly remember Alex as one of our own and also as one of
the best to ever wear the Honolulu blue and silver," said Lions
President Tom Lewand.
After 12 seasons the Lions cut Karras in 1971 and he became
a commentator on ABC's "Monday Night Football" broadcast for
three years.
His family said Karras was always interested in acting and
he played himself in a movie version of "Paper Lion." His
biggest acting success came as a star of the 1980s sitcom
"Webster," joining his real-life wife, Susan Clark, in playing a
white couple who adopt a black child played by Emmanuel Lewis.
In addition to the scene in which he cold-cocked the horse,
"Blazing Saddles" provided Karras with line often quoted by the
movie's fans - "Mongo only pawn in game of life."
Karras' other movie roles included a sheriff in "Porky's," a
gay bodyguard in "Victor/Victoria" and the husband of golf star
Babe Zaharias, who was portrayed by Clark, in "Babe."
His wit made Karras a popular guest on Johnny Carson's
"Tonight" show.
Before his NFL career and during his suspension, Karras was
also a professional wrestler.
Karras, who had six children, wrote about his life in "Even
Big Guys Cry" and "Alex Karras: My Life in Football, Television
& Movies."
