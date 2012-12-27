LONDON British Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has married for the third time, her publicist confirmed on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, best known for her starring role in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic", married Ned RocknRoll, a nephew of music and aviation tycoon Richard Branson.

The private ceremony was attended by Winslet's two children from previous marriages and "a very few friends and family", according to the publicist, and took place in New York earlier this month.

"The couple had been engaged since the summer," Winslet's spokeswoman said in a statement.

Winslet has been nominated for six Academy Awards and won once for her lead role in "The Reader".

Her other notable performances include Iris Murdoch in "Iris", Clementine Kruczynski in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and April in "Revolutionary Road".

That film was directed by Sam Mendes, whom Winslet wed in 2003 and divorced seven years later. Her first marriage was to Jim Threapleton, which lasted from 1998 to 2001.

According to online reports, RocknRoll had his name changed by deed poll from Ned Abel Smith and is an executive for Branson's space flight venture Virgin Galactic.

The Sun newspaper said the New York wedding was so secret that even the couple's parents did not know about it.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-starred with Winslet in Titanic and Revolutionary Road, gave her away, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Steve Addison)