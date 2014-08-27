U.S. spacecraft shares first view from inside Saturn's rings
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA's Cassini spacecraft sent the closest-ever images of Saturn on Thursday after surviving its first plunge inside the planet's rings, the U.S. space agency said.
NEW YORK Actress Katherine Heigl and Duane Reade have come to an agreement in a lawsuit accusing the New York pharmacy of improperly posting to its social media accounts a paparazzi photograph of her leaving one of its stores.
A lawyer for Heigl, who starred in the film "Knocked Up" and television show "Grey's Anatomy," confirmed Wednesday a deal was agreed with the Walgreen Co-owned chain to resolve the lawsuit, filed in April in New York federal court.
The terms are confidential, but a statement from Heigl's lawyer Peter Haviland called it "mutually beneficial."
As part of the deal, he said, Duane Reade will make a contribution to a foundation focused on animal welfare, established in 2008 after Heigl's brother was killed in a car accident.
According to the lawsuit, Heigl was photographed in March near a Duane Reade store while she was in New York filming a pilot episode for a new television series.
Duane Reade posted the photo on its Twitter and Facebook accounts with captions advertising the store without her approval, the complaint said.
The 15-page lawsuit cited a tweet that Heigl claimed Duane Reade posted in March. "Love a quick #DuaneReade run? Even @KatieHeigl can't resist shopping #NYC's favorite drugstore," it said.
The lawsuit sought at least $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
Representatives for Walgreen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Heigl is set to return to television in November in a new NBC series, "State of Affairs," in which she plays a CIA analyst who advises the president of the United States.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA's Cassini spacecraft sent the closest-ever images of Saturn on Thursday after surviving its first plunge inside the planet's rings, the U.S. space agency said.
NEW YORK Jonathan Demme, the eclectic movie director whose work ranged from thrillers like "The Silence of the Lambs" to documentaries on leading musicians, died early on Wednesday of complications from oesophageal cancer, his publicist said.