NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. television talk show host
Katie Couric, whose first husband died of cancer in 1998, is
engaged to Chicago banker John Molner, her spokesman said on
Tuesday.
Couric, 56, accepted after Molner, 50, proposed during the
weekend. They have been dating for about two years.
"I can confirm that she is engaged," Couric's spokesman
Matthew Hiltzik said in an email.
Couric has two daughters with Jay Monahan, who died from
colon cancer.
She launched her daytime TV talk show "Katie" in 2012, more
than a year after the end of a stint as the first woman solo
anchor of a U.S. nightly network news show, "CBS Evening News."
She was also a co-host of NBC's early morning "Today" news show
for 15 years.
Molner is head of mergers and acquisitions at Brown Brothers
Harriman, a private investment bank in Chicago.
