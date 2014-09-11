NEW YORK, Sept 11 Actress Katie Holmes will make
her directorial debut and star in the film adaptation of artist
and writer Annie Weatherwax's book "All We Had," its producers
said on Thursday.
Holmes, 35, the ex-wife of actor Tom Cruise who is appearing
in "The Giver" currently in movie theaters, will play the mother
in the drama about a poor woman and her daughter living on the
edge of poverty who find a home in small town America.
Jane Rosenthal, a co-founder of New York's Tribeca Film
Festival with actor Robert DeNiro, will produce the film with
Holmes and Berry Welsh, vice president of production and
development at Tribeca Productions. "The Fault in Our Stars"
director Josh Boone will pen the script.
"Katie has such a clear vision for the book's irreverent,
original mother-daughter relationship," Rosenthal said in a
statement.
"All We Had," Weatherwax's first novel, follows a mother and
her teenage daughter as their landlord kicks them out of their
home and they take off in a battered car looking for a better
life.
Holmes found fame in the 1990s with TV series "Dawson's
Creek," and recently appeared in the film "Miss Meadows" and
"Days and Nights."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)