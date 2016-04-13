LOS ANGELES, April 13 A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday cleared the way for singer Katy Perry to buy a former convent after invalidating the property's sale to a businesswoman, City News Service reported.

The case had pitted Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles against a group of nuns who once lived at the property and wanted to sell the convent to restaurateur Dana Hollister. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Reese)