Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
NEW YORK British actress Keira Knightley will make her Broadway debut next year in a new adaptation of "Therese Raquin," based on the novel by Emile Zola.
Knightley, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar in 2006 for her performance in "Pride & Prejudice," will begin previews of the play commissioned by Roundabout Theatre Company next year on Oct. 1, with the official opening set for Oct. 29.
The 29-year-old star made her theatrical debut in London's West End in 2009 in "The Misanthrope" and more recently appeared in Lillian Hellman's "The Children's Hour."
The full cast for "Therese Raquin," which is about a woman trapped in a loveless marriage who begins a passionate affair with her husband's friend, will be announced shortly.
The play will be the first production in the 50th anniversary season of the Roundabout Theatre Company.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Eric Kelsey)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.