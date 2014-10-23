NEW YORK Oct 23 British actress Keira Knightley
will make her Broadway debut next year in a new adaptation of
"Therese Raquin," based on the novel by Emile Zola.
Knightley, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar in
2006 for her performance in "Pride & Prejudice," will begin
previews of the play commissioned by Roundabout Theatre Company
next year on Oct. 1, with the official opening set for Oct. 29.
The 29-year-old star made her theatrical debut in London's
West End in 2009 in "The Misanthrope" and more recently appeared
in Lillian Hellman's "The Children's Hour."
The full cast for "Therese Raquin," which is about a woman
trapped in a loveless marriage who begins a passionate affair
with her husband's friend, will be announced shortly.
The play will be the first production in the 50th
anniversary season of the Roundabout Theatre Company.
