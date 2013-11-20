Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LOS ANGELES Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is pregnant with her first child, the 31-year-old Grammy winner announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I'm pregnant!!! Brandon and I are so excited! Best early Christmas present ever :)," Clarkson tweeted.

Clarkson, the first contestant to win the Fox singing competition "American Idol," married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in October.

The Texas-born singer is one of the most successful winners of the show, having crossed over from country to pop music with hits such as "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Clarkson is the stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a prior marriage.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Mohammad Zargham)