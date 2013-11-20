Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LOS ANGELES Pop singer Kelly Clarkson is pregnant with her first child, the 31-year-old Grammy winner announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
"I'm pregnant!!! Brandon and I are so excited! Best early Christmas present ever :)," Clarkson tweeted.
Clarkson, the first contestant to win the Fox singing competition "American Idol," married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in October.
The Texas-born singer is one of the most successful winners of the show, having crossed over from country to pop music with hits such as "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."
Clarkson is the stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a prior marriage.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Mohammad Zargham)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
VIENNA Austrian blacksmiths who produce ceremonial suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are close to the end of their current deal to do so, and say supplying the suits will not now be an issue for many years to come.
NEW YORK Some of the most promising U.S. chefs are serving their food in elaborate formats, suggesting multi-course tasting menus might be enjoying a revival, according to Food and Wine magazine which released its annual list of up-and-coming chefs on Monday.