Sept 4 Actor Tom Hanks, British rock star Sting
and comedian Lily Tomlin are to receive this year's Kennedy
Center Honors, one of the top cultural prizes in the United
States.
"Let's Stay Together" singer Al Green and ballet dancer
Patricia McBride will round out the five 2014 honorees in
recognition of their lifetime contributions to U.S. culture
through the performing arts, the Kennedy Center said on
Thursday.
"Al Green's iconic voice stirs our souls in a style that is
all his own; Tom Hanks has a versatility that ranks him among
the greatest actors of any generation," the Kennedy Center said
in a statement.
Sting, whose hits include "Every Breath You Take" with his
band The Police, was lauded for his "unique voice and memorable
songwriting," while Tomlin, star of stage, screen and TV for
more than 40 years, "has made us laugh and continues to amaze us
with her acting talent and quick wit."
McBride spent almost 30 years with New York City Ballet and
worked with choreographers Jerome Robbins and George Balanchine.
The five will be celebrated at a gala on Dec. 7 in
Washington, attended by U.S. President Barack Obama and first
lady Michelle Obama.
Previous Kennedy Center honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Paul
McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep, Elizabeth Taylor and
Robert Redford.
