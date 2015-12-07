WASHINGTON Dec 6 Singer-songwriter Carole King,
Star Wars creator George Lucas and actress Cicely Tyson
descended on Washington on Sunday to be feted for their
contributions to the arts as the latest recipients of the
coveted Kennedy Center Honors awards.
Joined by actress Rita Moreno and conductor Seiji Ozawa, the
artists began a night of celebrations at the White House, where
President Barack Obama lauded their accomplishments over
decades.
"Tonight, we honor five artists who helped tell the story of
the first American century through music, theater, and film, and
by doing so, helped to shape it," he said to a room filled with
stars including actress Julie Andrews, singer Usher, and film
director Steven Spielberg.
The president peppered his remarks with humor and praise,
noting Ozawa had ruined a career as a pianist by breaking his
fingers playing rugby, only to become a great conductor.
He praised Lucas for having raised America's children thanks
to the Star Wars films.
"Without him, movies would not look as good or sound as good
as they do today. Spaceships might still fly around the screen
with little strings attached to them," he said to laughter.
The day was overshadowed in some ways by the recent attacks
in California and Paris. Obama was expected to miss the first
half of the Kennedy Center performance itself to make a rare
address to the nation from the Oval Office.
The artists kicked off the festivities on Saturday night at
the State Department with a dinner and toasts from their friends
and contemporaries.
"I am still in shock," said Tyson, an award-winning actress
on Broadway and in television, when asked how she felt about
receiving the award. "I consider this tantamount to being
honored by the queen."
King, a Grammy award winner known for hit songs such as
"Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" and "Natural Woman," said she
relished being part of the Kennedy Center Honors club.
"The company that I'm in -- not only this evening but the
historic company that I'm in, it's extraordinary," she told
reporters.
Lucas joked that he was happy to be getting the award
instead of presenting one as he did once for Steven Spielberg.
"(For) this one I don't have to say anything," he said.
Moreno, who earned an Oscar in 1962 for her performance in
the film adaptation of "West Side Story," highlighted her
heritage.
"It feels terrific," she said. "All my family and friends
brought the Puerto Rican flag."
The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS on
December 29.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan
Crosby)