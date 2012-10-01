By Jill Jacobs
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Country music star Kenny Rogers
offers a revealing look into his life and five-decade-long
musical career in "Luck or Something Like It," his memoir that
will be released on Tuesday.
From his humble beginnings in Depression-era Texas,
the Grammy-winning singer paints a portrait of his road to
success and how he became one of the world's best-selling
musicians with more than 120 million albums sold worldwide.
Rogers, 74, whose hits include "Lady," "The Gambler," "We've
Got Tonight" and "Lucille," spoke to Reuters about his
childhood, his father's alcoholism and why he compares music to
a mistress.
Q: In what ways do you think your challenging upbringing has
helped shaped you?
A: "I think it made me more determined. One of the things I
talk about in the book is the fine line between being driven and
being selfish. I think there were times in my life I was so
driven I became very selfish, and I'm not proud of that. I think
it's a realization I came to when I was writing this book."
Q: You also share your father's struggles with alcoholism
and its effect on you.
A: "I think that one of the real tragedies in my life is
that I never really got to know why my dad drank. He was an
alcoholic, but during that time, post-War World Two, a lot of
people were unemployed and ended up drinking. He couldn't really
support his family and I think it just broke him down. It breaks
my heart that I didn't know that before he passed away."
"I never drank in my life. I saw it destroy him and saw it
destroy other people I work with, so I made a conscious decision
about this. Plus I didn't know if there was any predetermination
for me as the son of an alcoholic to become addicted, so I just
never tried it."
Q: What do you think your father, Floyd Rogers, would have
thought about your book?
A: "I think he would appreciate the honesty, the candor and
the fact that I don't take myself that seriously. But I don't
think there is anything in that book that he would be offended
by because it's the truth as I saw it, and that's really all you
can do."
Q: How about your mom, your siblings?
A: "I don't think any of my brothers or sisters have read
the book yet since it just came out. I'm going to make them buy
it. I have to sell all the books I can."
"I think my mom would have loved it. When I was working on
this project, I was told if they like the boy, they'll love the
man. So we spent a lot of time talking about my childhood, how
we didn't have a lot of money and how my mom kind of force-fed
us religion. She was a true believer with lots of wisdom. When I
once complained about going to church, she told me, 'You can
never be more as an adult than what's put into you as a child.'
She was amazingly astute for a person with a third grade
education."
Q: You have said: "Music, at least for me, is like a
mistress, and she's a difficult mistress for a wife to compete
with." Can you elaborate?
A: "When I became driven and selfish I was so intent to
follow my life that it cost me. I was gone so much from some of
my marriages that there was a disconnect."
"And this may seem like an absurd statement, but every woman
I married, I really loved when I married her. And I don't blame
them for the marriage falling apart. I blame myself and my
chosen field of music. That's why I say that music is a
mistress, because you can't wait to get out there to it, and
usually the mistress wins in a situation like that. That's kind
of what happened to me. Hey, you can't say I'm afraid of
commitment. I've been married five times."
Q: So is five times (married) the charm?
A: "Wanda and I have been together now for 20 years, been
married 15 years. She's 28 years younger than me, and I say this
from the bottom of my heart - she is my soul mate. She knows me
better than anyone else has known me. She loves what I do and
I'm not as insensitive to her needs as I may have been in the
past."
Q: So who is the Lucille of your famous song?
A: "My mom, whose name is Lucille, got very upset because
she thought (the song) was about her. So I told her it's not
about her, because she had eight kids. But she was so
angry because she thought I was putting her business on the
street. Roger Bowling wrote the song, and whether he knew
Lucille or not is hard to tell. It's a great story song,
though."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Claudia Parsons)