NEW YORK Feb 22 Pop star Kesha's former music
producer on Monday hit back at a "trial by Twitter" social media
campaign backed by some of the biggest names in the music
industry over the singer's bid to extricate herself from a
recording contract with a man who she claims raped and
manipulated her.
Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha while Lady Gaga,
Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are among hundreds
who have posted messages on Instagram and Twitter to the
fast-growing #FreeKesha campaign.
Anger and sympathy for the "Tik Tok" singer swelled after a
New York judge ruled on Friday that Kesha, 28, could not be
released from her recording contract with Sony Music despite
filing a sexual assault lawsuit in 2014 against her producer and
former mentor, Dr. Luke.
"Most important for Kesha, is that these beautiful, powerful
women are standing behind her, letting the world see how
powerful the truth is!" Kesha's mother, Pebe Sebert, posted on
Twitter on Sunday, after announcing the donation from Swift.
Swift's representative confirmed the pop star had donated
$250,000 to "meet any of the singer's financial needs."
Dr. Luke's attorney, Christine Lepera, on Monday again
denied Kesha's allegations of rape and emotional abuse and
accused the singer and her legal team of conducting a "trial by
Twitter, using a vicious smear campaign to ruin his reputation."
She said the allegations in Kesha's lawsuit are "outright
lies that have been advanced to extort a contract renegotiation
and money." Dr. Luke countersued in 2014 and both cases have yet
to come to trial.
Lepera said Kesha, who burst on the music scene in 2009, was
"already 'free' to record and release music without working with
Dr. Luke as a producer if she doesn't want to."
"Any claim that she isn't 'free' is a myth," Lepera said.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)