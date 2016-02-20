Recording artists Kesha arrives to the premiere of ''Planes: Fire & Rescue'' at the El Capitan Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge refused to grant recording artist Kesha a preliminary injunction temporarily releasing her from a contract with Sony Music on Friday, according to the New York Daily News, sending shock waves through social media.

Kesha (real name Kesha Sebert) began her bid to break her contract in 2014 when she and music producer Dr. Luke sued each other.

The hashtag #FreeKesha became the top-trending term on Twitter on Friday worldwide and in the United States, surpassing the news of the death of American author Harper Lee, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." Twitter users expressed outrage over the ruling.

Kesha, known for her flamboyant persona and infectious dance music, rose to fame in 2009 when she released her first single "Tik Tok."

A representative for Sony Music said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

"This is about justice! No one should be forced to work with his/her abuser! This is not right! #FreeKesha," tweeted Klaineland (@KlanieCentric) Friday.

"Shame on you @SonyMusicGlobal; can't believe you pretend to have artists' interests at heart #FreeKesha," tweeted Kit Walsh (@NeuroKit) on Friday.

The news also attracted the attention of some high-profile social media users.

The Twitter accounts for comedian Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) and MTV Music's UK brand (@MTVMusicUK) also tweeted the #FreeKesha hashtag in support Friday.

"We stand by @KeshaRose," @MTVMusicUK wrote.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery)