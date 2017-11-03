FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch bank cancels actor Spacey appearance at business conference
November 3, 2017 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch bank cancels actor Spacey appearance at business conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Friday it had decided to cancel a scheduled appearance by actor Kevin Spacey at a business conference it is organising in Rotterdam.

71st Tony Awards – Show – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

Spacey has apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the Hollywood star of trying to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

The ING decision follows accusations of sexual harrassment this week by two other men against the “House of Cards” star. [nL8N1N75MU] Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the bank said that “in view of the commotion caused by allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Kevin Spacey, ING has decided it is no longer desirable to have him speak at the event”.

The statement said it had made the decision to end cooperation in consultation with Kevin Spacey’s management.

Representatives of the the Oscar-winning actor said he was seeking treatment but did not specify. An email from Reuters seeking further comment wasn’t returned.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
