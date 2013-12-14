Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom (L) and his wife television personality Khloe Kardashian sit courtside as they attend the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity basketball game as a part of the NBA All-Star basketball weekend in Los Angeles, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES Reality television personality Khloe Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, NBA basketball player Lamar Odom, capping months of reports that the couple's relationship had turned rocky.

Kardashian, 29, cited irreconcilable differences in seeking to end her marriage in court documents filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Kardashian, a younger sister of the better-known TV celebrity Kim Kardashian, married Odom, 34, a former player for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, in September 2009 after a whirlwind romance. The wedding was featured on the E! channel reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The couple have no children together.

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment to Reuters on the court filing.

The divorce filing comes after months of headlines in various tabloid media outlets about marital strains between the couple as Odom, an NBA free agent who does not belong to any team, has displayed increasingly erratic behavior in public.

In August, the basketball player was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving on a Los Angeles highway.

Neither Kardashian nor Odom has commented publicly on the status of their marriage.

The divorce filing asks that the wife's formal name be restored to Khloe Kardashian from Khloe Kardashian Odom. (Writing and additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)