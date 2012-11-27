NEW YORK Nov 27 Kim Kardashian topped the 2012
list of the most-searched person on Bing, the Web search engine
said on Tuesday, with Canadian teen pop star Justin Bieber
coming in second.
Kardashian, the reality television personality from "Keeping
Up With The Kardashians," grabbed the No. 1 spot back from
Bieber after she topped Bing's annual list in 2010 and Bieber
came in first last year.
The 32-year-old first found fame in 2007 due to an Internet
sex tape but it was her deft use of social networking and
reality TV that propelled her into a global brand with various
clothing lines, diet products and cosmetics.
Bieber, 18, came in second after a successful year capped
off by sweeping the American Music Awards with his third studio
album, "Believe," which was released in June.
Others who made it in top 10 for the first time included
singers Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift,
while Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Megan Fox and Lady Gaga
dropped out of the top 10.
Pop culture figures easily trumped politics, even in an
election year, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney coming in 43rd and President Barack Obama landing at 46th
on the list.
Among the most popular news stories, the release of Apple's
iPhone 5 came in at No. 1, followed by the U.S. election, the
Olympics and superstorm Sandy. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo"
reality TV show landed at No. 5, followed by the "Gangnam Style
Dance," popularized by South Korean rap star Psy's music video.
The birth of singer Beyonce and Jay Z's baby topped the most
searched celebrity events, followed by Jessica Simpson's baby
and then Whitney Houston's death.
