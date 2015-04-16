LOS ANGELES, April 16 "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards was arrested early on Thursday on public intoxication and other charges after she refused to leave an upscale hotel in the city and later kicked an officer in the leg, police said.

Richards, a former child actress who has appeared on the Bravo channel show since its 2010 debut, was reported by security at the Beverly Hills Hotel to be causing a disturbance in the property's restaurant, police said.

Hotel security asked the intoxicated television personality to leave, but she refused, prompting police to be called, Beverly Hills police said in a statement.

Richards was being escorted from the property when she was allowed to use the bathroom and then refused to leave there as well, police said.

When police officers entered the restroom, she was slurring her speech, cursing at them and passively resisting arrest until they finally took her into custody, the police said.

At the police station, she kicked an officer in the leg, authorities said. She received a citation charging her with public intoxication, trespassing and resisting an officer and released with an order to appear in court on June 11.

A spokeswoman for Richards did not return a call or email seeking comment.

Richards, 50, appeared as a child in the 1970-1971 situation comedy "Nanny and the Professor" and in the Walt Disney Co films "Escape to Witch Mountain," "No Deposit, No Return" and "Return from Witch Mountain."

She also had guest-starring roles on television and had a supporting role in the 2006 movie "Black Snake Moan." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney)