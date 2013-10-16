Oct 15 U.S. singer and social activist Harry
Belafonte has sued the estate of Martin Luther King Jr. in a
dispute over ownership of documents that Belafonte said were
given to him by the late civil rights leader and his wife,
according to court documents filed on Tuesday.
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in New York,
Belafonte asks the court to declare him the owner of three
documents associated with King and his widow, Coretta Scott
King, and to bar King's estate and youngest daughter, Bernice
King, permanently from trying to claim ownership of the items.
The disputed documents are an outline of King's "Casualties
of the War in Vietnam" speech that Belafonte said he has had in
his possession since 1967, the "Memphis Speech" that was
undelivered and found in one of King's suit pockets after his
1968 assassination, and a condolence letter that President
Lyndon Johnson sent to King's widow after King's death.
King's estate and Bernice King disputed Belafonte's
ownership of the documents when the singer took the items to
Sotheby's auction house in New York to be appraised and put up
for sale in 2008, the lawsuit said.
The items were withdrawn from auction after King's estate
and Bernice King said Belafonte had "wrongfully acquired" them,
and they remain in Sotheby's possession, according to court
documents.
Belafonte's lawsuit asks the court to declare that the
documents were not taken wrongfully and to order that they be
returned to him.
Belafonte, 86, known as the "King of Calypso" for his
Caribbean-infused songs, was a close friend and supporter of
King up until the civil rights leader's assassination in
Memphis, Tenn.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Kelsey and Paul Simao)