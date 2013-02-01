By Edith Honan and Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Feb 1 Former Mayor Edward Koch, who
presided over New York City during the turbulent late 1970s and
'80s and came to personify the city with his wry and outspoken
style, died on Friday at the age of 88, his spokesman said.
As mayor from 1978 to 1989, the forceful, quick-witted Koch,
with his trademark phrase "How'm I Doing?," was a polarizing
figure and the city's constant promoter.
Koch died of congestive heart failure at about 2 a.m. (0700
GMT) at New York-Presbyterian hospital after a year of repeated
hospitalizations, the spokesman for Koch said.
Koch was credited with lifting New York from crushing
economic crises to a level of prosperity that was the envy of
other U.S. cities. Under his leadership, the city regained its
fiscal footing and undertook a building renaissance.
But his three terms in office were also marked by racial
tensions, corruption among many of his political cronies, the
rise in AIDS and HIV, homelessness and a high crime rate. In
1989, he lost the Democratic nomination for what would have been
a record fourth term as mayor.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said the flags at all city buildings
would fly at half-staff in Koch's memory.
"In elected office and as a private citizen, he was our most
tireless, fearless, and guileless civic crusader," Bloomberg
said. "His spirit will live on not only here at City Hall, and
not only on the bridge the bears his name, but all across the
five boroughs."
Koch had a quip for every occasion and once said he wanted
to be mayor for life. He was the only U.S. mayor to have a
bestselling autobiography that was turned into an off-Broadway
musical.
This week, "Koch," a documentary about his turbulent three
terms as mayor, premiered at the Museum of Modern Art. Koch was
unable to attend the premier.
"I don't think there was anybody who had more fun being
mayor as Ed Koch," City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who is
in the race to be the city's next mayor, said at the premier.
"Here was a mayor who was a combination of a Lindy's waiter,
a Coney Island barker, a Catskill comedian, an irritated school
principal and an eccentric uncle," New York writer Pete Hamill
said in a 2005 discussion of Koch's legacy. "He talked tough and
the reason was, he was tough."
NEW YORK NATIVE
Born into a Jewish immigrant family in the Bronx on Dec. 12,
1924, Edward Irving Koch went on to attend City College and
later earn a law degree from New York University.
He entered politics in the 1950s in Manhattan's Greenwich
Village neighborhood, winning a seat on the city council, and
later went to Washington, where he served four terms in the U.S.
House of Representatives.
In 1977, he made a second attempt running for mayor of New
York City, and proved to be an agile campaigner. To combat
rumors he was gay, former beauty queen Bess Myerson began
appearing by his side at campaign events.
Koch later admitted the two were never romantically linked.
Koch remained a bachelor all his life and refused to answer
questions about his sexuality even in his later years.
After two successful terms in office - he was returned for a
third term with 70 percent of the vote - Koch's star had began
to fade. A corruption scandal involving his ally, Queens Borough
President Donald Manes, never implicated Koch, but it damaged
his reputation with voters.
Koch's attempt at a fourth term failed when he lost his
party's nomination to Manhattan borough president David Dinkins,
a man as quiet and deliberative as Koch was bold and abrasive.
Dinkins would go on to be the city's first black mayor.
"People became tired of Koch's personality," said Mitchell
Moss, the director of the Urban Research Center at New York
University. "He was a remarkable mayor but one with a big mouth.
After 12 years you have to change the lyrics."
After leaving office, Koch wrote articles on everything from
Middle East politics to movie reviews, hosted a radio show and
served as a judge on television's "“The People's Court."
He has remained a formidable figure in New York politics,
endorsing candidates and offering political commentary on the
local NY1 TV station. He has been a strong ally of New York's
current mayor, Michael Bloomberg, and in 2010 he formed New York
Uprising, a political action committee designed to fight
corruption in state politics.
In 2008, Koch announced he had secured a plot in Manhattan's
Trinity Cemetery, telling the New York Times: "The idea of
leaving Manhattan permanently irritates me."